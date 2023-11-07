Slivered Almonds Complete Your Favorite Rice Dish With A Gentle Crunch

On its own, rice has an earthy, nutty flavor that's enjoyed across the world in a multitude of ways. Spruced up with ingredients like sesame seeds and green onions, rice goes exceptionally well with something crisp. To lean into that nutty taste while giving it a crunchy addition, sprinkle slivered almonds into your rice.

Even more earthy with a sweet edge, slivered almonds are the perfect complement to rice. Roughly the same size as the beloved grain, they mesh well on a plate, making slivered almonds seem like rice's other half rather than an afterthought or simple topping. Each bite of fluffy rice is paired with a satisfying crispiness that makes the staple much more interesting to eat.

In his crispy buttered turmeric rice dish, Tasting Table recipe developer Nathaniel Lee tops off his spicy recipe with a handful of slivered almonds. The seeds enhance turmeric's warm, peppery flavor, adding a hint of sweetness to the textured dish. If turmeric isn't your thing, read ahead to discover rice dishes to add slivered almonds.