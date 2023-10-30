Top Wild Rice With Fruit For A Hearty Burst Of Sweetness

What's on your Thanksgiving table? Turkey, likely; stuffing, probably; maybe mashed potatoes; and canned cranberry jelly for those nostalgic folks who like its hypnotizing jiggle. From there, menus generally diffuse into any number of dishes, generally fueled by familial traditions. One dish from that litany of sides that doesn't get the love it deserves is wild rice. That's likely due to memories of the grains — which aren't technically rice, but rather derived from a semi-aquatic grass native to the U.S. — being served in passable if bland fashion. But it doesn't have to be the way. Wild rice makes a delicious and healthy side with an impressive spectrum of flavors when paired with fresh or dried fruit.

Wild rice possesses a nutty, earthy flavor and a pleasant chew that makes it the perfect base for a grain salad. These hearty dishes use grains instead of greens, but otherwise stick closely to the usual recipe for a salad, with various toppings added along with a piquant dressing. Fruit might be an unexpected choice for such a dish, but the sweetness and acidity of the fruit prove the perfect foil for the long, thin grains of the wild rice.

Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn recommends tossing wild rice with dried apricots, raisins, and pomegranate arils along with celery, nuts, and a dressing packed with the strong flavors of lemon juice, garlic, honey, and mustard. The sweet, tart, crunchy medley of fruits will round out the wild rice salad's starchy and savory components.