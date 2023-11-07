Boarderie After Shark Tank: We Caught Up With The Founder

Aaron and Julie Menitoff were successfully running a catering business in Florida when the pandemic struck, prompting them to pivot their business model. They began delivering charcuterie boards, catering to the needs and desires of people during lockdowns. During this period of transformation, Rachel Solomon and Angel Jerez joined the team.

In 2021, Boarderie set out into the world to ship fresh, beautifully arranged charcuterie boards to customers, albeit through third-party sites initially. Recognizing the need for direct sales, Boarderie launched a website. A few months after the website went live, Rachel and Aaron pitched on "Shark Tank." Their thorough preparation and compelling presentation earned them an offer from Lori Greiner, propelling the company to impressive sales. The Sharks were particularly taken with the quality of the product, its presentation, and Rachel and Aaron's relentless drive and determination. We were excited to sit down with Rachel to delve deeper into one of our favorite Shark Tank Thanksgiving products and the company's journey before, during, and after "Shark Tank."