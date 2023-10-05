The World's Largest Charcuterie Board Topples Records With 300 Pounds Of Meat

On October 4, 2023, food history was made in Palm Beach, Florida. Boarderie, a company that sells cheese and charcuterie, crafted the largest charcuterie board ever, weighing an impressive 769 pounds, according to a press release from Cision PR Newswire. This amazing feat of food arranging earned the company a place in the Guinness World Records. And it wouldn't have been possible without the assistance of such sponsors as Columbus Craft Meats, Divina, and Celebrity Goat.

This massive charcuterie board measured 20 feet by 14 feet and was designed to resemble one of Boarderie's most popular products, the Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board. The board featured an array of items, such as nuts, dried fruits, chocolates, olives, and spreads, in addition to cured meats and cheeses. "Boarderie creates experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations and that's what we achieved here today on a very large scale," Aaron Menitoff, the company's co-CEO and co-founder, explained.