The World's Largest Charcuterie Board Topples Records With 300 Pounds Of Meat
On October 4, 2023, food history was made in Palm Beach, Florida. Boarderie, a company that sells cheese and charcuterie, crafted the largest charcuterie board ever, weighing an impressive 769 pounds, according to a press release from Cision PR Newswire. This amazing feat of food arranging earned the company a place in the Guinness World Records. And it wouldn't have been possible without the assistance of such sponsors as Columbus Craft Meats, Divina, and Celebrity Goat.
This massive charcuterie board measured 20 feet by 14 feet and was designed to resemble one of Boarderie's most popular products, the Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board. The board featured an array of items, such as nuts, dried fruits, chocolates, olives, and spreads, in addition to cured meats and cheeses. "Boarderie creates experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations and that's what we achieved here today on a very large scale," Aaron Menitoff, the company's co-CEO and co-founder, explained.
Largest charcuterie board donated to charity
Cured meats from Columbus Craft Meats accounted for 300 pounds of the charcuterie board's total weight. "Columbus Craft Meats has been crafting salami right in the U.S. for over 100 years, so we're thrilled to be a part of this Guinness World Records title," Evan Inada, the company's charcuterie director, said on Cision PR Newswire. And none of that glorious food featured in the largest charcuterie board went to waste. The board's contents were donated to a local nonprofit called The Lord's Place after the event.
Earning this title is the latest remarkable accomplishment for Boarderie. The Palm Beach, Florida-based company has only been in business since 2021, and in that short amount of time, it has captured national attention. Oprah Winfrey picked the company's Arte board as one of her favorite things gift guides in 2022, and two of the company's business partners wowed Lori Greiner from "Shark Tank" enough to earn a $300,000 investment for a 9% stake in their business.