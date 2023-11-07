Use Cooking Spray To Help Stubborn Kitchen Hinges Open Smoothly
Cooking spray is a staple in many kitchens that helps develop crispier crusts on baked goods and prevents food from sticking to pans and baking sheets. However, it also has a lesser-known but equally useful non-culinary application as a quick solution for stubborn kitchen hinges. While it's common to reach for specialized lubricants when faced with a squeaky or stiff hinge, cooking spray offers a convenient and surprisingly effective alternative.
The problem of stiff kitchen hinges is a familiar one to most of us. Over time, hinges can accumulate grime and rust, leading to decreased functionality. This is particularly common in kitchen environments where humidity, fluctuating temperatures, and airborne cooking residues are prevalent. When a hinge becomes troublesome, it not only causes frustration and produces an annoying squeak but can also lead to wear and tear on the cabinets themselves.
This is where cooking spray steps in as an unexpected hero. Its primary component, oil, is excellent at penetrating and lubricating the tiny crevices within a hinge. The oil works by forming a thin, protective layer over the metal, hence reducing friction. Unlike some industrial lubricants, cooking spray is non-toxic and is safe to use in a kitchen environment where it might come into contact with food surfaces.
How to use cooking spray to lubricate hinges
Using this cooking spray hack to lubricate stubborn hinges is straightforward. First, ensure that the hinge area is clean. Wipe off any visible dirt and dust to allow the spray to work directly on the metal. Next, spritz a little cooking spray directly onto the metal hinge. It's important to use it sparingly to avoid a greasy buildup.
After applying the spray, gently move the door or drawer back and forth to help the lubricant penetrate the hinge mechanism. You should notice an immediate improvement in the movement and a reduction in squeaking sounds. Now, wipe down any stray oil around the hinge to ensure a tidy finish.
However, it's worth noting that, while using cooking spray as a lubricant is undoubtedly easy and cost-effective, it's a temporary solution and may require reapplication from time to time. If your door hinges are too old or damaged beyond repair, no lubricant, not even cooking spray, can restore their functionality or compensate for structural damage or significant wear. Therefore, for a more permanent solution, consider getting the hinges replaced.