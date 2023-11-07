Use Cooking Spray To Help Stubborn Kitchen Hinges Open Smoothly

Cooking spray is a staple in many kitchens that helps develop crispier crusts on baked goods and prevents food from sticking to pans and baking sheets. However, it also has a lesser-known but equally useful non-culinary application as a quick solution for stubborn kitchen hinges. While it's common to reach for specialized lubricants when faced with a squeaky or stiff hinge, cooking spray offers a convenient and surprisingly effective alternative.

The problem of stiff kitchen hinges is a familiar one to most of us. Over time, hinges can accumulate grime and rust, leading to decreased functionality. This is particularly common in kitchen environments where humidity, fluctuating temperatures, and airborne cooking residues are prevalent. When a hinge becomes troublesome, it not only causes frustration and produces an annoying squeak but can also lead to wear and tear on the cabinets themselves.

This is where cooking spray steps in as an unexpected hero. Its primary component, oil, is excellent at penetrating and lubricating the tiny crevices within a hinge. The oil works by forming a thin, protective layer over the metal, hence reducing friction. Unlike some industrial lubricants, cooking spray is non-toxic and is safe to use in a kitchen environment where it might come into contact with food surfaces.