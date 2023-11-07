Ginataang Gulay: The Filipino Stew That Makes Coconut Milk The Star

Few dishes deliver the comforting nourishment of a stew. While many renditions in the U.S. are associated with a meat-based broth, a variety of liquids are used worldwide. In Korea, a hugely popular kimchi tofu stew comes together atop a savory kelp and dried anchovy base. For a creamier take, a Japanese chicken and vegetable dish known as white stew is crafted with béchamel. But what if you're looking for something right in the middle, with an aromatic base paired with a creamy texture? Turn to Filipino ginataang gulang.

Made with a deliciously dense coconut milk base, the dish is loaded with balanced yet tasty flavors. The coconut lends a mild sweetness, while vegetables like squash add nutty undertones. Seafood additions throw in a salty essence, and some also add pork for an extra-satiating, savory note. None of the flavors override one another, with a medley of textures keeping the sensations interesting.