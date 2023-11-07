The 2 Best Dipping Sauces For Your Thai Basil Beef Rolls

Thai basil beef rolls are a delicious appetizer if you want to eat (or serve) a lighter dish compared to similar starters like deep-fried egg rolls, and they also work as a refreshing meal. If you haven't taken a bite of Thai beef rolls before, its main ingredients are ground beef, lemongrass, garlic, ginger, and fresh herbs like basil and cilantro wrapped in rice paper rolls. They're delicious on their own, but if you're someone who appreciates a condiment, we have an idea for two dips that pair well with these rolls and elevate the flavors.

"We recommend either a satay-style peanut sauce, or if that's not your thing, a sweet chili sauce will complement the Thai basil beef rolls perfectly," says Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, who created our recipe for Thai basil beef rolls.

You might be used to enjoying a satay-style peanut sauce on other Thai foods like pad Thai, while sweet chili sauce is a go-to dip for appetizers like spring rolls and coconut shrimp. But these contrasting condiments also pair well with Thai beef rolls.