Use Cooking Spray In Your Freezer To Prevent Ice Buildup

Frosty build-up in the freezer is never fun — unless you're a kid and you like to scrape it off and eat it like snow. No judgment; at least it isn't yellow. But if you find this essential appliance has so much ice on the walls it is crowding your freezer so you can't organize your food properly, we have a cooking spray hack for you. To get rid of those snow drift-like layers before they even happen — or at the very least make them easier to clean up — break out the Pam, or whatever nonstick spray you have on hand, and amply coat the walls with it.

While this may sound like a greasy and gross solution, it works. Of course, if you enjoy spending hours de-icing your freezer, then skip the spray; however, if you try this hack, you will want to leave the spray for a few minutes before cleaning it off with a microfiber towel. The results will even have Penn & Teller questioning your magic.