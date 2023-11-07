12 Worst-Value Vodkas On Liquor Store Shelves

Vodka is supposed to be a clear, pure drink, the closest to ethanol of all the liquors. You may think this means that all vodka more or less tastes the same, but if you've ever ordered a vodka tonic without specifying a brand, you probably already know that the difference between a great vodka and terrible vodka is actually pretty big. The flavor can vary from a subtle, crisp, and clean alcohol, sometimes infused with subtle fruit or other tones, to something more akin to rubbing alcohol.

However, for amateur vodka drinkers, the quality of a particular vodka variety can be hard to gauge, as some of the most overhyped brands populating upscale bars and clubs throughout the country often aren't the best, and many are definitely not worth the price. So how do you distinguish between low-value and high-value vodka brands?

Well, we made it easy by pointing out the worst-value vodka brands on liquor store shelves, so the next time you're browsing labels, at least you know which brands to skip. This list was created using a combination of personal experience tasting a variety of vodkas from around the world, speaking with bartenders and purchasing managers, and scouring the opinions of other knowledgeable vodka drinkers to see if there were any additional insights.