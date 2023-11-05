Restaurants Lost Thousands Of Jobs In October, New Data Shows

Anyone who's worked a clock-punching job before will remember the iconic line from "Network" (1976) when fed-up news anchor Howard Beale declares, "I'm mad as hell and I'm not gonna take this anymore!" In the film, the line inspires a wave of viewers to follow suit, screaming the line out their windows in a long-overdue act of weary solidarity.

The restaurant industry has a famously high turnover rate. Now, in what the National Restaurant Association is calling "a sudden reversal from the recent positive trend," it looks like the employment tide shifted again last month and (surprise) folks aren't as enthusiastic about working in the industry as previous figures might have suggested. Citing figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the outlet reported that "eating and drinking places" lost 7,500 jobs in October alone. This drop puts the industry at 14,000 jobs (-0.1%) below its staffing level in February 2020. So, what do these figures mean? On a broader scale, they mean that the restaurant industry still hasn't recovered from the pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant and food service industry employed roughly 15.6 million workers. In early October, it was looking like things were going back to normal. According to earlier BLS reports, workers were flocking back to restaurants in August and September, and the industry job pool was returning to pre-Covid levels. Now, restaurant workers are quitting in droves. The question is, why?