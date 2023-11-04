Why Basic Is Better On Your First Visit To A Restaurant

Dining out at a restaurant can be an exciting and memorable experience. But while it might be tempting to dive into more adventurous options at a new venue, there's a solid case for keeping things simple on your initial visit (and perhaps reading the menu ahead of time or sitting at the bar). Basic dishes are often staples on a restaurant's menu because they represent the establishment's ability to deliver consistent quality. These dishes are tried and tested, and ordering them allows you to assess the restaurant's standards and gauge the kitchen's commitment to taste and execution. If the restaurant can make a simple dish like a burger or pasta well, it's probably a good sign they know what they're doing.

Additionally, when you order a standard dish, you're less likely to be disappointed, especially if you're unfamiliar with the restaurant's cuisine. Similarly, if you're dining with a group, it's often easier to find something everyone will appreciate if you stick to the basics. Classic dishes are typically crowd-pleasers, so you're more likely to have a happy and satisfied group. Finally, well-known dishes are often less expensive, as they usually use reasonably priced ingredients. So, if you're on a budget, sticking to the basics is an excellent way to save money without sacrificing quality.