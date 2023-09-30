Why Sitting At The Bar Is The Ultimate Restaurant Hack

What's the best seat at any restaurant? The answer will depend on why you are going out. Are you looking for a quick bite, impressing a date, or simply going out for entertainment value? You might want to see and be seen, or have a private conversation in a side booth, but for all other occasions, we think without a doubt the greatest seat is always at the bar. A seat at the bar requires no reservation, and the bartender is your guide for all good things that happen in a restaurant.

A bar seat is of course, great for a quick, less expensive bite. You can walk right up, and usually, the bartender can enter your order right away. Many bars serve a special menu, so you can try that hot new restaurant on a lower budget or splurge on the main menu. Chefs focus on interesting flavors designed for drinks on bar menus, so don't overlook them. The bar is a more casual environment where you are free to order one course or many, dash out or linger, whatever your current mood.