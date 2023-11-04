Frozen Dumplings Make For A Unique, Flavorful Filling In Quesadillas
As a content creator, recipe developer, and cookbook author, I am relatively time-strapped and, more often than not, find myself relying on food hacks and tricks to nourish both myself and my family. While developing recipes for my upcoming cookbook, "Modern Asian Kitchen," I produced and tested hundreds of dim sum and dumplings. Anyone who has made dumplings by hand knows it's a time-consuming task and a labor of love.
Thus, I always prepare them in large numbers, often in batches of more than 100. Fresh homemade wontons, jiaozi, and other dumplings are delicious, but they also freeze exceptionally well for long-term storage. However, after a point, my freezer started looking like a frozen dumplings wonderland, leaving no space for my ice cream and frozen pizzas, and it was time to think creatively to use up all those dumplings.
Across the internet, I've observed frozen dumplings incorporated into sandwiches, noodles, fried rice, and even quesadillas on TikTok. Yes, you read that correctly — dumplings and quesadillas, fusion food at its finest, and a dish I just had to try. And my verdict? Frozen dumplings indeed make for a unique, flavorful filling in quesadillas.
How to make quesadilla dumplings
Start by removing about a dozen dumplings from the freezer and let them thaw at room temperature. This will ensure they're soft enough to cut with food scissors. Once sliced, they're ready to become a flavorful filling for their quesadilla debut. In a lightly greased skillet or frying pan, over medium heat, lay out a flour tortilla and spread your dumpling fillings on one half. Then add your cheese and any other toppings you desire. Fold the tortilla over and it's time to cook it to perfection.
Pan-fry both sides until the tortilla is golden and crispy and the dumpling fillings are cooked thoroughly. Boy, are you then in for a treat. For a finishing touch, drizzle some chili crisp oil or serve it with your favorite salsa, guacamole, or sour cream. The fusion of the crispy tortilla, melty cheese, and the savory punch of umami-laden dumpling fillings is something you've got to taste to believe.
We all know how the internet brims with trendy and viral food hacks, many of which come and go, but this frozen dumpling-quesadilla fusion is a keeper and a game changer. So, when you're staring at a stash of frozen dumplings and craving something out-of-the-box, let this be your go-to dish.