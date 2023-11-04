Frozen Dumplings Make For A Unique, Flavorful Filling In Quesadillas

As a content creator, recipe developer, and cookbook author, I am relatively time-strapped and, more often than not, find myself relying on food hacks and tricks to nourish both myself and my family. While developing recipes for my upcoming cookbook, "Modern Asian Kitchen," I produced and tested hundreds of dim sum and dumplings. Anyone who has made dumplings by hand knows it's a time-consuming task and a labor of love.

Thus, I always prepare them in large numbers, often in batches of more than 100. Fresh homemade wontons, jiaozi, and other dumplings are delicious, but they also freeze exceptionally well for long-term storage. However, after a point, my freezer started looking like a frozen dumplings wonderland, leaving no space for my ice cream and frozen pizzas, and it was time to think creatively to use up all those dumplings.

Across the internet, I've observed frozen dumplings incorporated into sandwiches, noodles, fried rice, and even quesadillas on TikTok. Yes, you read that correctly — dumplings and quesadillas, fusion food at its finest, and a dish I just had to try. And my verdict? Frozen dumplings indeed make for a unique, flavorful filling in quesadillas.