Add Broth To Elevate The Flavor And Texture Of Canned Refried Beans

Canned refried beans are a simple yet delicious side dish since all you have to do is reheat them on the stove. They're the perfect, easy companion to Mexican-inspired dishes like tacos or in an Americana seven-layer taco dip. But as any true foodie knows, there's always a way to elevate the flavor of canned foods, including this one. That's why we like to add some broth to get a deeper flavor and creamier texture with our favorite canned refried beans.

Depending on what dishes you're pairing the beans with, you have different options when it comes to broth. If you don't eat meat, or you're serving veggie burrito bowls, go with vegetable broth. However, chicken and beef broths are flavorful companions to those beans if you're making grilled steak tacos or chicken and rice. Only have one type of broth on hand? Whatever variation is already in your kitchen will mix well with the beans to thin out its texture and add more flavor to complement the entire meal.