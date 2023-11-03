How Long Does It Take To Air Fry Bratwurst To Perfection?
Making bratwurst can take over eight hours in a slow cooker, but when you want your sausages ready to eat in under half an hour, turn to the air fryer. Sure, you can also cook them using the stove, grill, or oven, but that tends to involve a few extra steps, i.e. boiling and then simmering them first or waiting for your oven to preheat. Those methods also involve extra dishes: pots, pans, tongs, etc. But, for a one-and-done method that leaves your hands free to do other things (perhaps grill some onions for a delicious topping?), just pop them in the air fryer.
Uncooked brats will take just 15 minutes in an air fryer at 350 F, assuming you place them in your device straight out of the fridge. If you let your sausages sit on the counter at room temperature for 30 minutes prior to cooking, they may be done a few minutes ahead of schedule. If you start off with frozen brats, you'll want to let them cook for about 18 minutes in your device at the same temperature. As different air fryer brands cook slightly differently, however, these times can vary by a few minutes.
How to air fry your bratwurst
Cooking bratwurst in your air fryer can be a greasy affair, so you may want to line your device with air fryer parchment paper (which comes with holes for optimal air circulation), foil (with small holes you cut yourself), or silicone liners. Beforehand, give your air fryer time to preheat (which should only take a couple of minutes) to ensure your sausages start cooking as soon as they go in. Although it may be tempting to try to heat them for less time at a higher temperature, resist the urge. Any temperature above 350 F can make them dry.
When you place the brats in your air fryer, make sure they're all in one layer and not touching each other. Be sure to flip them halfway through so they heat evenly on all sides. If it's your first time doing this, you may want to check on the brats a few minutes before they're meant to be done in case your appliance cooks quicker than normal. An easy way to tell if they're ready to eat is by inserting a meat thermometer, which should clock in at least 160 F. And, if you end up with any leftovers, you can also easily reheat them in the air fryer. It only takes five minutes at 350 F.