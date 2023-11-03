How Long Does It Take To Air Fry Bratwurst To Perfection?

Making bratwurst can take over eight hours in a slow cooker, but when you want your sausages ready to eat in under half an hour, turn to the air fryer. Sure, you can also cook them using the stove, grill, or oven, but that tends to involve a few extra steps, i.e. boiling and then simmering them first or waiting for your oven to preheat. Those methods also involve extra dishes: pots, pans, tongs, etc. But, for a one-and-done method that leaves your hands free to do other things (perhaps grill some onions for a delicious topping?), just pop them in the air fryer.

Uncooked brats will take just 15 minutes in an air fryer at 350 F, assuming you place them in your device straight out of the fridge. If you let your sausages sit on the counter at room temperature for 30 minutes prior to cooking, they may be done a few minutes ahead of schedule. If you start off with frozen brats, you'll want to let them cook for about 18 minutes in your device at the same temperature. As different air fryer brands cook slightly differently, however, these times can vary by a few minutes.