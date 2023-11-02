Why Bold Salads Are The Ideal Pairing When Making Grilled Chicken

When preparing meals for a barbeque, a lot of work goes into planning side dishes. Do you need both corn on the cob and esquites? Which desserts should follow the entree? Whatever choices you make, there's one thing that always rings true: Bold salads go with grilled chicken.

Juicy chicken is deserving of a salad that matches its delicious taste. While a bold salad certainly does that, the choice is more than just about flavor. It only takes a few minutes away from the grill for the chicken to go from slightly charred to burnt on the outside. If you're off preparing ingredients for a salad, you won't have time to keep an eye on the grill.

Rather than making a salad that's best served right away, opt for ones that require marination. The mangoes, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a mango chicken salad can be prepared hours before grilling the chicken. The ingredients taste incredible when they've been sitting in a tangy honey lime dressing, giving you ample time to prepare the chicken.