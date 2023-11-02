Use A Sweet And Spicy Dry Rub To Elevate The Beefy Nature Of Tuna Steaks

Do your tuna steaks need more flavor? The meat itself is savory and mildly sweet, but even the most flavorful cuts of fish can sometimes use more spice. To avoid the risk of serving a bland meal, use a sweet and spicy dry rub on the tuna that will give it similar flavor profiles and texture to grilled beef steak. For a little inspiration, check out our recipe for dry-rub grilled spicy tuna created by Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints. It enhances the fish with spices like coriander, cumin, and cayenne pepper, as well as a small dash of brown sugar for sweetness.

Just in case you haven't used a dry rub on tuna steaks, or any other meat before, it's a fast and easy technique for seasoning. It's basically a dry version of marinade made with a blend of spices that you pat onto dry meat right before it goes in the pan or on the grill. So you don't have to worry about letting the protein absorb the flavors for a while like you would with a marinade. This method for tuna steaks creates "robust flavors" and a "mouthwatering crust as it grills," says Prints.