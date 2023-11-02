Grasshopper Cocktail Fans Will Love The Lesser-Known Banshee Drink

Grasshopper fans who are interested in trying out the Banshee will be pleased to know that they likely already have two out of its three ingredients in their bar cart. All you need to make this underrated drink is white crème de cacao, banana liqueur or crème de banane, and some heavy cream or half and half.

When combined, you get a cocktail that is light brown — verging on golden — with a slightly thick consistency. The drink is served over ice in a wide variety of glasses and often comes ungarnished, though we recommend adding chocolate shavings if you are feeling fancy. The Banshee is a great fit for many types of drinkers.

Those with a sweet tooth will find this rich, creamy dessert cocktail to be right up their alley, as well as those who prefer fruity flavors to minty ones. Plus, with only about 15% alcohol by volume, it is one of the milder cocktails available, making it an excellent option for those in search of a gentler buzz — though it can also be strengthened with rum if that's more your jam.