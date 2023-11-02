Add Toasted Panko To Your Scrambled Eggs For A Lovely Crunch
Thinking outside of the culinary box can pay off when it comes to setting satisfying meals on the dining room table with confidence. Such is the case with the marriage of toasted panko bread crumbs and scrambled eggs, a tasty ingredient combination that seems to be made in some sort of textural heaven. The recipe has gone viral on TikTok for good reason, as tucking into a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs that have been enhanced by the mealy, crunchy addition of panko is a recipe that can satisfy palates and stomachs day or night. Quick to put together and easy to serve, we recommend considering this dish for snacks and meals, particularly on days you don't want to spend much time in the kitchen.
Intothesauce explains that toasting panko in butter until a nutty aroma wafts through your kitchen is the initial step in preparing a plate of this tempting recipe. Mix these toasted bread crumbs directly into your eggs to whisk, and add milk, salt, and any other spices or ingredients you'd like to feast upon.
A dish this good shouldn't be this easy to make
Toss chopped vegetables into your pan for an extra fresh taste, or use fresh herbs to dial up the flavor in your scrambled eggs. For palates that prefer a bit of spice, red pepper chili flakes, smoked paprika, hot sauce, and chili crisp can add a touch of heat to your meal. If your taste buds are craving something sweet and bright, try adding cinnamon powder, pumpkin pie spice, and your choice of sweetener (molasses, honey, agave syrup, or sugar can all do the trick) to your eggy mixture for a satisfying balance of savory and sweet. Finish with flaky sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, or an extra sprinkling of the toasted breadcrumbs.
With so many flavor variations of this recipe, you won't soon grow bored of dishing out panko-enhanced eggs for yourself, your family, and your friends. Served with your favorite choice of toasted and buttered six-grain bread, this filling meal will keep you satisfied for hours, and the recipe can easily wind up into your regular menu rotation.