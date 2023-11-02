Add Toasted Panko To Your Scrambled Eggs For A Lovely Crunch

Thinking outside of the culinary box can pay off when it comes to setting satisfying meals on the dining room table with confidence. Such is the case with the marriage of toasted panko bread crumbs and scrambled eggs, a tasty ingredient combination that seems to be made in some sort of textural heaven. The recipe has gone viral on TikTok for good reason, as tucking into a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs that have been enhanced by the mealy, crunchy addition of panko is a recipe that can satisfy palates and stomachs day or night. Quick to put together and easy to serve, we recommend considering this dish for snacks and meals, particularly on days you don't want to spend much time in the kitchen.

Intothesauce explains that toasting panko in butter until a nutty aroma wafts through your kitchen is the initial step in preparing a plate of this tempting recipe. Mix these toasted bread crumbs directly into your eggs to whisk, and add milk, salt, and any other spices or ingredients you'd like to feast upon.