Swap Out Lamb With Beets For A Vegetarian Spin On Gyros

Just because dietary preferences limit the intake of meat doesn't mean you have to forgo delicious recipes more commonly associated with lamb, chicken, pork, or beef. Take gyros, for example; the satisfying warm pita bread dish is often filled with meat, dressed with tzatziki sauce, and garnished with an array of vegetables. While traditional chickpea falafels can appease vegetarian eaters, our recipe developer Tess Le Moing has created a tasty alternative in her roasted beet falafel recipe. It's a tempting exchange if you're looking to switch up your recipe.

Packed with nutrients and bright with flavor, beet falafels make for a colorful addition to your next meal or dinner party. Le Moing loves the deep color the beets bring, and says, 'I also love that it sneaks in one of the healthiest veggies ever — beets. While not many people love beets, this recipe does a great job at mellowing out that intense earthy, sweet flavor."

Fried and flavored with garlic, cumin, and coriander, even carnivores will marvel at this beautiful veggie recipe. Beets offer subtle sweetness and a satiating earthiness that will have you reaching for seconds and forgetting all about the absent meat. Though making these falafel patties can take some time, planning will pay off once you sink your teeth into the first bite.