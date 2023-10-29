Why Mary Berry Always Makes Hollandaise Sauce With A Hand Whisk

Mary Berry, the beloved former co-host of "Great British Baking Off", may be best known for her delectable desserts, but she's also learned a trick or two about savory cooking in her long career. She recently revealed to Love Food her technique for achieving the perfect Hollandaise texture: whisking it together by hand. Although other chefs may advise using electric kitchen tools to speed the sauce-making session, the use of a hand blender or beater poses a risk of over-whipping the delicate emulsion, leading to a thick texture rather than the desired perfectly pourable sauce.

The slower hands-on approach of whisking lets you maintain precise control over the sauce as it comes together. Keeping an eye on the heat and taking your time is key to eliminating any risk of unsightly scrambled egg particles marring the impeccable, glossy liquid masterpiece. Mary should know — she's been teaching us to succeed in the kitchen for six decades!