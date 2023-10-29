Why You Should Use More Than One Type Of Flour To Bake Sourdough Bread

You've acquired a taste for the tangy allure of homemade sourdough bread and have mastered the basic white flour version. Prepping for your weekly sourdough Sundays ritual, you survey your pantry and your eyes drift towards all the different bags of alternative flours you've amassed these past months: einkorn, buckwheat, spelt, oat, hard winter wheat, and rye. An idea sparks in your head. Could you replace some of the white flour in your sourdough bread with any of these alternative flour?

The answer is yes. Sticking solely to white flour might seem like the safest and time-honed choice for homemade sourdough, but experimenting with a blend can unlock a world of flavors and textures. While white flour (or all-purpose flour) gives your sourdough its light, airy structure, introducing about 10 to 30 percent of an alternate flour can alter the outcome in delightful ways regarding the sourdough's taste and texture.

For instance, swapping out white flour with about 20% rye can bring a deep, earthy taste with a hint of malt. Spelt flour can introduce a nuttier undertone with subtle sweetness. Hard winter wheat, robust, sturdy, and slightly bitter, can make the crumb chewier and more substantial due to its added protein content. Thus, using more than one type of flour to bake sourdough can evolve and enhance its flavor and character.