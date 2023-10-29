Potatoes Are The Perfect Meat-Free Solution For Heartier Gorditas

Many of Mexico's most iconic dishes wrap, top, or stuff rich proteins or vegetables into a shell of nixtamalized corn masa, a culinary tradition that dates back to pre-Hispanic civilizations. Enchiladas, tacos, and quesadillas use corn tortillas, but traditional stuffed gorditas create denser, richer corn masa pockets. "Gordita" is an endearing term for chubby or fat, and these round, thick corn masa pockets fried on a griddle and stuffed to the brim are a wildly popular street food that lives up to their name.

Similar to tortas and tacos, you have your choice of fillings or "guisados" to stuff inside gorditas. Typically, gorditas are stuffed with chicharron, chorizo, shredded chicken, or beef. However, potatoes make the perfect vegan and vegetarian-friendly gordita stuffing with the same comforting heartiness. Potatoes are also a New World crop and a popular addition to other Mexican dishes like tacos dorados. They're earthy and dense and easily absorb the same seasonings, spices, and aromatics used to flavor meat fillings.

Furthermore, potatoes come in countless varieties, each with distinct flavors and textures, which gives you more freedom to season, prepare, and pair them with additional stuffing ingredients. They'll supply a comparable heft to meaty fillings and an earthy balance to the distinct savoriness of the corn masa.