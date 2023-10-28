Use Chuck Steak In Beef Rendang For The Most Tender Bites Of Meat

When you hear the word curry, there are a hundred different dishes that can come to mind. But if you live on the Indonesian island of Sumatra you probably think of rendang. This curry dish brings together coconut, spices, and beef for a savory, comforting, warming dish perfect for the colder months. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye's super tender beef rendang recipe takes chuck steak and cooks it down till it has a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Chuck steak comes from the chuck primal, which is from the shoulder section of the cow. This area of the animal contains tough muscles as well as tender, fatty parts, and requires slow cooking for the best results.

Something unique about Rye's recipe is that she does not braise the meat before cooking it in the spices and liquid. "Unlike other meat-based dishes, this rendang doesn't rely on browning the meat first to add flavor. Due to the type of beef and the amount of time it is cooked, it imparts loads of wonderful flavor to the dish by itself," explains Rye. The meat in this dish is cooked for at least two hours, to allow the chuck steak time to cook down into a soft, delectable texture.