Green Beans Are The Easiest Addition For Shaking Up Potato Salad

One of the easiest ways to make a dish more intriguing is by adding a variety of soft and crunchy textures, and Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka strikes a perfect balance in her Green Bean Potato Salad Recipe. Crisp, fresh green beans combine with pillowy potatoes in a delectable mustard and honey sauce. The best part is the potatoes and green beans cook at the same time so the recipe comes together in a breeze. If you want your green beans to be crunchier, you can opt to cook them for slightly less time than the potatoes — you would simply add them halfway through the potato's cooking time. What this does is preserve more of the color of the vegetable and keep more of that snappy bite intact.

The green beans work in this dish by providing not only a contrasting texture but a fresh earthy flavor as well. The slight bitterness of the green beans complements the honey in the dressing, creating an ideal blend of flavors. Adding green beans to potato salad is an easy way to get more greens into your meals in a flavorful way. Sometimes dishes like potato salad can feel heavy from the starchy potatoes, but green beans break up this monotony with a juicy, bright flavor.