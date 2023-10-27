Leftover Pulled Pork Is Just The Topping Your French Fries Needed

Anyone who says there's nothing more delicious than french fries has probably never tried topping them with pulled pork. Although we won't deny that plain fries do hit the spot, they can also benefit with the help of something extra. Drawing inspiration from loaded fries, we recommend adding last night's leftover pulled pork to a bed of golden fried chips. Simple, yet scrumptious, it's a definite must-try.

You might be asking yourself, why add pulled pork to french fries as opposed to other toppings? Our answer to that question is, why not? Combining the two is a creative way to give leftovers a makeover that's sure to intrigue — thank golden french fries for that. Plus, because the pork is used like a garnish, this is ideal for times when you lack enough meat to make it the star of a dish but still want to repurpose leftovers in a waste-free and cost-effective way.

Of course, pairing pulled pork and fries has its perks, both texturally and flavor-wise. When added to crispy french fries, juicy and tender pulled pork provides the ideal contrast of textures. Similarly, while fries and pork have a savory edge, salt-kissed spuds are a great neutral base for the sweetly saucy shredded pork to shine.