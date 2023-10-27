Hand-Rolled Butter Deserves A Spot In Your Kitchen

Good things come in unexpected packages, and such is the case with the kind of butter that can be purchased in the shape of a solid log. Hand-rolled butter can offer the perfect amount of salty and delicious sweetness to your next slice of toast, and if you're looking to take your grilled cheeses up a notch, hand-rolled butter can help you do so with ease. The decadent, delicious dairy product can even give your morning cup of coffee an enjoyable edge.

Hand-rolled butter varieties are often just that, butter that has been made by hand without the use of a machine. The result is a silky, complex texture wrapped and sold in parchment paper instead of a plastic container or bricks that are molded into perfectly sized pieces. The Amish favor this kind of butter for good reason, as all-natural ingredients are used to make the creamy product and food paired with the whippy spread shines a bit brighter when coated with the decadent spread.