Brooke Williamson's Smoked Turkey Tip For A Successful Thanksgiving

The holiday season is just around the corner, and like many of you, we've got turkey on our mind. The stereotypical Thanksgiving dinner has us roasting a whole turkey in the oven, but is that really the best way to go? At the 2023 New York Wine and Food Fest, Tasting Table had a chance to sit down with celebrity chef and restaurateur Brooke Williamson, and we asked her about what she does for Thanksgiving and what she recommends for home cooks.

Williamson admitted that she'd be satisfied "with a Thanksgiving dinner that consisted of a sausage chestnut stuffing and a salad," but she still loves smoked turkey legs."I brine them overnight, throw 'em on the smoker for six to eight hours until they're super, super tender and get that beautiful smoke on them," she shared. We were sold; that sounded fantastic, but smokers aren't always the easiest way to cook. To help out the folks back home, we wanted to know what she was doing to make sure they came out perfect. She said the big mistake people make is thinking that they have to smoke the whole bird at once. "I think people assume when you smoke turkey, you have to smoke a whole turkey, but I think the best part is those drums or the legs ... or the wings!" she proclaimed.