The Trick For Great Chipotle Burgers Is Incorporating Peppers Two Different Ways

If you're a foodie who appreciates a burger with equal parts smokiness and spiciness, we've got an idea that will satisfy your craving. You've probably eaten many burgers topped with different peppers and patties smothered in a chipotle mayonnaise or pepper sauce. All of these burger varieties are delicious, but you can take those flavors to the next level with a double dose of chipotle peppers, inspired by our recipe for smoky chipotle burgers created by Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn.

The first step to bringing spice to these burgers is adding some of those chipotle peppers into the patties themselves. To take the chipotle flavors to the next level, you'll also whip up a chipotle sauce with the peppers in adobo to top the burgers. In case you aren't familiar with flavorful chipotle peppers in adobo, they're "dried and smoked jalapeños, which are then canned and stored in adobo for added flavor," says McGlinn. They're usually whole peppers, so you will have to blend them into sauce or chop them for use. But the extra preparation is worth it — when you use them for both the patty and sauce components of your burger, you're sure to get a chipotle flavor that can cut through your other toppings.