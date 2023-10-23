Saute Shaved Brussels Sprouts For Nutty Flavors In Pasta

Brussels sprouts are unjustly villainized, sometimes for their smell, other times for their flavor. Whatever the reason, don't give up on them just yet. Changing your stance on these bite-sized sprouts can actually be as straightforward as shredding and sauteeing them. Helpful to unlock the cruciferous vegetable's buttery and nutty goodness, sauteed and shaved Brussels sprouts make the perfect addition to enhance pasta and bring flavors together.

If you're wondering why shred Brussels sprouts in the first place, we've got answers. Along with adding visual appeal and improving texture, shaving can also ease sprout-haters into the idea of eating the tiny light-green orbs. Not to mention that it's simple to do whether by hand, mandoline, or even with a food processor. Yet, despite shaved Brussels sprouts being typically used in fresh salads for some crunch, serving them raw accentuates their earthy and bitter qualities, which might not suit everyone's palate. Instead, cooking the veggies renders them tender and sweeter. Our method of choice? Sauteeing. It's quick and easy to execute. Plus, it allows shaved sprouts to hold their shape as they brown and develop toasted flavors that echo the sprouts' natural nuttiness. Teeming with complexity, there's no denying that pasta is the ultimate canvas for these sprouts to shine.