Swap Milk And Eggs With Cashew Cream For A Delicious Vegan Quiche
Quiche is usually one of the foods that inevitably needs to be cut out when going vegan. At its core, this classic breakfast tart is made from a combination of eggs and milk baked in a pie crust along with other fillings. In the oven, everything comes together and sets into a savory and custardy breakfast staple that can just as easily serve as a part of your weekly meal prep as an indulgent weekend brunch.
Without the eggs and milk, however, it's hard to definitively say whether a quiche will come out as custardy as you might like. That is, unless you follow Miriam Hahn's delicious and still custardy vegan quiche recipe. If a vegan quiche sounds complicated, don't worry, it's as simple as swapping the milk and eggs for cashew cream. Hahn puts an emphasis on using vegan-friendly ingredients to recreate the custardy texture that's synonymous with traditional quiches.
Rather than reaching for a bottle of JUST Egg and calling it a day, Hahn opts for a combination of homemade cashew cream and tofu to replace the milk and eggs. The two ingredients are added to a food processor with nutritional yeast, soy sauce, onion powder, turmeric, thyme, and black salt, also known as kala namak — an ingredient she uses for its "eggy" flavor. Spooned into your choice of crust and baked in the oven, the finished result comes out just as custardy are traditional quiche.
Vegan quiche filling suggestions
When it comes to preparing a vegan quiche, the fillings you choose are just as important as what you substitute the eggs for. But, the good news is that you have many more options. While meat and cheeses are often used as fillings in traditional quiche recipes, they're by no means a requirement. In fact, vegetarian quiche is incredibly common. Plus, with the innovations that the vegan cheese industry has made over the last few years, you can still get the creaminess that real cheese brings to your quiche without any of the dairy. Some great options include the artisan plant-based cheeses from Miyoko's Creamery, Daiya Foods, and Violife.
Alongside any cheese, you're going to want to add some veggies to your quiche. Miriam Hanh went with cherry tomatoes in her recipe, but these can also be swapped for sundried tomatoes to get a more concentrated flavor that will balance out the creaminess of any added cheese. Mushrooms and spinach are good options as well since the mushrooms provide a meaty component that compliments the custardy texture provided by the tofu and cashew milk. But, you don't have to stop there. Artichokes, onions, peppers, broccoli, zucchini, asparagus, leeks, peas, and even butternut squash all make great additions to your vegan quiche — just make sure you cook them before you add them to the cashew milk mixture and bake the whole quiche.