Swap Milk And Eggs With Cashew Cream For A Delicious Vegan Quiche

Quiche is usually one of the foods that inevitably needs to be cut out when going vegan. At its core, this classic breakfast tart is made from a combination of eggs and milk baked in a pie crust along with other fillings. In the oven, everything comes together and sets into a savory and custardy breakfast staple that can just as easily serve as a part of your weekly meal prep as an indulgent weekend brunch.

Without the eggs and milk, however, it's hard to definitively say whether a quiche will come out as custardy as you might like. That is, unless you follow Miriam Hahn's delicious and still custardy vegan quiche recipe. If a vegan quiche sounds complicated, don't worry, it's as simple as swapping the milk and eggs for cashew cream. Hahn puts an emphasis on using vegan-friendly ingredients to recreate the custardy texture that's synonymous with traditional quiches.

Rather than reaching for a bottle of JUST Egg and calling it a day, Hahn opts for a combination of homemade cashew cream and tofu to replace the milk and eggs. The two ingredients are added to a food processor with nutritional yeast, soy sauce, onion powder, turmeric, thyme, and black salt, also known as kala namak — an ingredient she uses for its "eggy" flavor. Spooned into your choice of crust and baked in the oven, the finished result comes out just as custardy are traditional quiche.