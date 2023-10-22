Mary Berry Suggests Sealing Your Cake With Jam For Easy Icing

When you're aiming for aesthetic perfection, decorating cakes can be one of the more painfully challenging tasks to undertake in the kitchen. Even after you've let a freshly made cake cool completely, slathering your baked goods with colorful icing and frosting can end up in a crumbly, messy affair. Thankfully, we have tips from professional chefs and bakers like Mary Berry to steer us in the right direction so that our next cake decorating attempts result in photo-worthy presentations instead of shameful-looking desserts.

While you can form a crumb coat with frosting you've made, consider using your favorite jam, instead. Not only will a light coating of warm preserves add a pleasant and fruity taste to your dessert, but the coating can keep your cake fresher for longer. Sealing the cake with a spread of jam can help retain the original spongy texture of your cake, and the smooth coating can create the foundation you need to glide your choice of frosting over the cake's surface with less of a crumbly challenge.