Why Kevin O'Leary Thinks You're Ruining Your Homemade Pizza - Exclusive

Did you know that Kevin O'Leary from "Shark Tank" has a culinary alter ego he calls "Chef Wonderful"? Though you may better recognize him from his business ventures, O'Leary has an obsession with food and cooking that stretches back to his years living in Cambodia as a child. His fascination with the kitchen has led to him investing in "Shark Tank" food inventions like the Turbo Trusser and Bertello pizza ovens.

Since he invested in Bertello, he has appeared in videos on social media showing off his pizzaiolo skills using the outdoor pizza oven. As he said in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, "I consider myself a bit of a pizza expert." O'Leary also shared what mistakes he thinks people should avoid when they're making pizza at home.

The number one thing that's ruining your homemade pizza, in his opinion, is using excessive sauce and toppings: "People overdose their pizza. They put way too much in terms of toppings. Whatever you think you're putting on there, you should cut it down by half, particularly on the tomato sauce." He pointed out that in Napoli — the birthplace of pizza — cooks have a restrained hand with toppings. Using less sauce and cheese allows the pizza to become crispier in the oven.

He thinks people should be adding less sugar, too. "Cool it on the sugar. Don't put extra sugar in the dough. Don't put extra sugar in the tomato sauce," he said. "That's unnecessary. It kills the flavor."