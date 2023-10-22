Antonia Lofaso's Go-To Thanksgiving Dish Gives Roasted Squash An Italian Twist

Turkey Day is quickly approaching, and some people have already begun their game plans for their menus and cooking techniques. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the time to drum up creative side dishes is at hand. When Tasting Table spoke to Antonia Lofaso during the Sip and Savor event at the New York City Wine & Food Festival 2023, she shared the unique Thanksgiving side dish she loves to serve.

"One of my favorite things to do is actually squash ravioli. It's like a puréed squash, and I put the egg yolk in the center, and then I grate cheese over the top," explains Lofaso. "When it opens up, it's not the traditional ricotta — it's like a squash."

This savory dish uses seasonal produce to tie into the festive occasion and breaks the mold of what a traditional Thanksgiving side should be. Antonia Lofaso does not specify which squash she uses for this dish, but her restaurant Scopa Italian Roots has featured a kabocha squash ravioli in the past. You can choose which squash you prefer as long as it's more of a creamy, winter squash. Think squashes like butternut, acorn, sugar pumpkin, or kabocha. These are squashes with a slightly sweet flavor that hold up well to longer cooking times. When these squashes are puréed they become thick and creamy, perfect for stuffing pasta.