Brooke Williamson & Antonia Lafoso Talk Holiday Food Tips And Debate Air Fryer Trends - Exclusive Interview

Do either of you have a most memorable meal from this year? Home-cooked or at a restaurant — it can be whatever you like.

Lofaso: I keep saying that my most memorable meal was at Zahav — it's Michael Solomonov. It was outstanding ... He pulled out a 45-day-aged veal that he was curing, and it was unbelievable.

Williamson: That's a Middle Eastern restaurant. Middle Eastern, Israeli, Mediterranean food is really having a moment right now. One of my favorite meals of the year was at Shukette, which ... I know everyone can say the same thing — that's definitely having a moment — but I think it's more than a moment. It's some of the most inspiring food I've had in a long time.

Lofaso: It's amazing seeing that food in restaurants in a way that you would go have Latin food or Italian food or French food.

Williamson: It's everyday food.

Lofaso: Exactly.

Do you have a favorite kitchen purchase of 2023? Something you bought for your home that you love or something new you think everyone needs in their home?

Lofaso: She's going to make fun of me. You know what I'm about to say ...

Williamson: Don't say an air fryer.

Lofaso: I'm 100% saying an air fryer.

What is your favorite thing you made?

Lofaso: Everyone wants to make fun of the air fryer, but I literally have this thing where you can put anything in it. Did I tell you I put a whole ribeye in there just to see what would happen?

Williamson: No, but I'm not shocked. Also, I can't get on board — I'm sorry.

Lofaso: You haven't seen it yet.

Williamson: I'm old school. I use a blender and a knife.

Lofaso: I use a blender ... But [air fryers] are really good for reheating things. If you have leftover pizza, you stick it in there, and it's like a mini convection oven. None of our ovens are convection ovens.

Williamson: I get it.

Brooke, do you have a fave, or not really?

Williamson: No. Honestly, I use very few tools in the kitchen. I'm not a "collect a lot of tools" kind of person. I find myself doing everything with a knife and a blender.

Do you have a knife recommendation?

Williamson: Korin started making their own knives, and they're some of the highest-quality, biggest-bang-for-your-buck knives you can get.

You definitely can't go wrong with a knife that is affordable and also good.

Williamson: Also, the new Hedley & Bennett knives are really, really good.