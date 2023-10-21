How To Shred Broccoli So That It Stands Up To Thick Dressings

Most of us enjoy broccoli for its fluffy and fibrous florets, often discarding the harder stalks. However, broccoli stalks have as much potential as florets to be tasty additions to raw salads. The trick is in the preparation.

Florets are easy enough to shred, but the stalks require a little more effort. First, separate the floret crowns from the stalks. You can reserve the tops to steam, roast, or sauté in a different dish or shred them with a rough chop or grater for the salad. After you've isolated the stalks, trim the hard, darker green, woody exterior until you're left with only the light green or white stems. You can use a julienne peeler to create matchsticks out of the stalks. If you don't own a peeler, you can cut the stalks lengthwise into thin, flat slabs and then slice the slabs horizontally into matchsticks.

Julienned or cut thinly into matchsticks, broccoli stalks are substantial enough to stand up to thick, creamy salad dressings. They'll retain their crunch while the florets macerate, providing a wonderful depth of texture.