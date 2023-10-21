Ithaa Is The Underwater Restaurant In The Maldives You Should Know

Adventurous foodies: Meet the next addition to your global gastronomic bucket list. Have you ever visited an aquarium with a walk-through tank? At the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, dinner takes place within one of these tunnels in a clear, arched hallway five meters (or around 16 feet) below the surface of the Indian Ocean. The word "ithaa" translates to "mother of pearl" in the local Maldivian Dhivehi language — a nod to the restaurant's unique position as a pearl in the ocean.

It's the world's first undersea restaurant, and, in addition to being a one-of-a-kind dining establishment, Ithaa's building is also technically the largest aquarium tunnel in the world. Ithaa first opened in 2005, but the restaurant was actually built off-site in 2004 and transported via barge to the Maldives over the course of a 16-day voyage. Today, it sits atop an underground wine cellar packed with roughly 20,000 bottles of 1,400 different labels and a dedicated cheese bar. To enter Ithaa, guests must traverse down a spiral staircase beneath a thatched-roofed hut.

As diners sit beneath the glass ceiling and walls, sea life swims in crystal clear waters overhead. The dining room offers a 270-degree panoramic view of the surrounding coral reef and accommodates just 14 diners at a time. (Reservations are necessary, ostensibly well in advance.) This high-class, high-exclusivity establishment has a high price tag to match. According to reviews from former guests on Tripadvisor, dinner runs in the ballpark of $400+ per person, or $200+ per person for lunch.