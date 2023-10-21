Skip The Soak And Make Chickpeas Faster With A Pressure Cooker

Thanks to their nutty, earthy taste, chickpeas taste incredible in a wide variety of dishes. From hummus to mushroom and chickpea burgers, the legumes are versatile. They're also a pain to cook. Unless you go the canned route, chickpeas have to be soaked for hours on end before cooking. Of course, you can bypass that by using a pressure cooker.

With the appliance, the necessary step of softening chickpeas prior to cooking is taken away. Pressure cookers trap steam inside, causing pressure to build up and cook food faster. Typically, after an overnight soak, chickpeas must be boiled for around one to two hours. In the pressure cooker, they don't need to be cooked for much longer than 50 minutes.

Their cooking time is dependent on the texture you're after. For al dente chickpeas to put in salads or grain bowls, cook them on high pressure for 45 minutes and finish off with 10 minutes of pressure release. For soft chickpeas in recipes like Instant Pot hummus, let them cook on high pressure for 50 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of pressure release.