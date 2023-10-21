How Brooke Williamson Uses Up Leftover Creamed Corn From Thanksgiving

Need a little culinary inspiration for your canned goods? Take some words of wisdom from the experts. During an interview with Brooke Williamson and Antonia Lafoso at the 2023 New York City Wine & Food Festival, the chefs discussed their Thanksgiving plans, which inevitably led to a chat about their favorite canned goods — and those that get left behind. Williamson in particular had some wisdom to share about that leftover can of creamed corn.

Besides functioning as one of the more solid Thanksgiving side dishes, Williamson likes to have this corny ingredient on hand for cornbread. This idea has its roots in an old recipe that uses both Jiffy cornbread mix and a can of creamed corn to create a decadent cornbread that teeters on the line of corn pudding density. As Williamson describes it, that can of creamed corn "makes for a very custardy cornbread." Plus, with this thicker consistency comes a sweeter taste, making for an extra-rich wedge of cornbread. So how should you go about bringing this luxe but low-effort dish to your own table?