Mushrooms Make A Perfectly Rich And Creamy Meatless Pâté

Just because meat-based products are out of your diet doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the taste of a satisfyingly rich pâté. Though the creamy, decadent spread usually contains animal products, a vegan-friendly version can be made with foods that can be found in the forest. And no, the substitutions don't result in a texture that falls flat compared to the original.

By mixing fresh herbs with the taste of earthy, umami mushrooms, it is easy to create a satisfying pâté topping for crunchy crostini and pre-dinner plates of crackers. Thickened with nuts, enhanced by olive oil, and flavored with a variety of aromatics and herbs, the fresh combination of ingredients can be made quickly in a food processor and served for tonight's dinner party. We have Michelle Bottalico to thank for an easy-to-make mushroom pâté recipe that will have both meat lovers and vegetarians alike filling their plates with more.