Is It Dangerous To Eat Expired Potato Chips?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We get it — modern foodies lead busy lives. Maybe you were able to enjoy a rare, languid movie night last weekend, binge-watching your favorite flicks and snacking on your favorite potato chips. But, now that the weekend is rolling around again (and that half-empty chip bag is still in your pantry), you might be wondering, are these still alright to eat? The short answer is "yes." But, there are a few factors to be aware of before you dig into a bag of expired chips.

A bag of commercially packaged, opened potato chips tends to maintain its quality for one to two weeks at room temperature. Many bags of chips are printed with a "sell by" date rather than a "use by" date. Sealed, a bag of chips can remain fresh for two or three weeks past the printed "sell by" expiration date.

Technically, even potato chips have the potential to carry Salmonella, but, in general, chips "expire" not by spoiling but by going stale. Chips get stale over time because the starch molecules in the potatoes begin to crystallize in the presence of water, which can be absorbed from the air or from the gluten molecules within the potatoes. The network of molecules in the potatoes changes as the starch molecules crystallize, and the result is a less snappy chip. In short, eating stale chips won't make you sick or pose any serious health risks, but it's kind of a drag.