Madrid's Secret Nun Cookies Are A Unique Treat Worth The Effort To Find

Some travelers prefer to gaze at statues, marvel at architecture, or wander through museums. Others seek out points of interest and search history books for places of importance. In Spain, some wanderers set out to purchase baked goods from nuns who are not allowed to have contact with those outside of the monastery's doors, and the excursion becomes a highlight of their visit to the country.

The Long Road Home described their quest as such, and the cooking-buying experience ended up being one of the more memorable moments of their Spanish adventure. The blogging duo wrote about their glee making their way to a wooden door to enquire about the baked treats before being let inside the monastery's walls. Inside, hallways led to a courtyard and a windowed turntable where a printed menu outlined the variety of cookies available for purchase. While this globe-trotting couple got cookie-buying tips from Rick Steves' app for Europe, we're here to give you the details should you ever find yourself wandering the streets of Madrid craving freshly baked goods.