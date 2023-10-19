Never Throw Out Tomato Seeds Again With This Tasty Egg Sandwich
Tomatoes are juicy and flavorful additions to salads, sandwiches, and burgers, but anyone who's ever enjoyed a few slices on their sandwich knows the perils of soiling their shirt with the slimy pulpy seeds that squirt out with each bite. Instead of discarding your tomato seeds before assembling your next sandwich, you can incorporate them into your sandwich filling with an industrious hack.
TikTok foodie @foodiefriendamanda posted a video illustrating a clever way to use tomato seeds in an egg sandwich by making a tomato and egg omelet. To recreate her recipe, add the pulpy seedy interior of the tomato to a saucepan over medium heat until it breaks down into a loose paste. As the tomato seed paste bubbles, crack a few eggs into it, season with salt, and begin breaking the egg yolk up with your spatula. Once you've spread the yolk and whites roughly evenly throughout the tomato mixture, cover it with a lid to steam the omelet until it sets.
The result is a moist, cohesive tomato and egg omelet that you can slice and serve in a sandwich with your favorite condiments and fix-ins. To come full circle, you could garnish the omelet sandwich filling with the firm tomato edges out of which you scraped the seeds!
Seasoning and ingredient pairings for a tomato and egg sandwich
In the video, the creator seasons her omelet with various spice blends and places it on thin sandwich bread toast with cream cheese. However, the possibilities for flavoring and sandwich garnishes are endless.
Cracking eggs over tomato sauce is a well-known practice in the Middle East and Mediterranean as evidenced by the famous breakfast dish, shakshuka. You could thus use similar seasonings, aromatics, and herbs like paprika, cumin, coriander, garlic, and chopped onions in the omelet, serving it on a brioche bun or challah slices with harissa mayo and pickles.
You could also add chopped cilantro, chili powder, cumin, and cracked pepper to the omelet and serve it with Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos and chunks of avocado melted into a large flour tortilla for the ultimate breakfast quesadilla. For a Southern twist, use green tomato seeds and pulp in the omelet with salt and pepper, slather it with pimento cheese, and serve it in a buttery biscuit or between two slices of Texas toast.
Since tomato is the star ingredient in your omelet, you could assemble a breakfast-inspired BLT, topping the omelet with crispy bacon and a crisp lettuce leaf and serving it in mayo-slathered whole wheat toast. If you're in the mood for Italian, add oregano, dried basil, garlic, onion, and black olives to the omelet, then serve it on a ciabatta bun with melted mozzarella and a slather of pesto.