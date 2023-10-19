Never Throw Out Tomato Seeds Again With This Tasty Egg Sandwich

Tomatoes are juicy and flavorful additions to salads, sandwiches, and burgers, but anyone who's ever enjoyed a few slices on their sandwich knows the perils of soiling their shirt with the slimy pulpy seeds that squirt out with each bite. Instead of discarding your tomato seeds before assembling your next sandwich, you can incorporate them into your sandwich filling with an industrious hack.

TikTok foodie @foodiefriendamanda posted a video illustrating a clever way to use tomato seeds in an egg sandwich by making a tomato and egg omelet. To recreate her recipe, add the pulpy seedy interior of the tomato to a saucepan over medium heat until it breaks down into a loose paste. As the tomato seed paste bubbles, crack a few eggs into it, season with salt, and begin breaking the egg yolk up with your spatula. Once you've spread the yolk and whites roughly evenly throughout the tomato mixture, cover it with a lid to steam the omelet until it sets.

The result is a moist, cohesive tomato and egg omelet that you can slice and serve in a sandwich with your favorite condiments and fix-ins. To come full circle, you could garnish the omelet sandwich filling with the firm tomato edges out of which you scraped the seeds!