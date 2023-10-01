The Tortilla Trick To Give Your Breakfast Quesadillas Flavor In Every Bite

Eggs are a staple in traditional Mexican breakfasts, whether they're scrambled with chorizo and potatoes in a breakfast taco, fried and placed atop a plate of homemade chilaquiles, or served in a bath of red or green salsa as classic huevos rancheros. They're also the defining ingredient for breakfast quesadillas. While you may plan on adding an egg scramble to a tortilla packed with shredded cheese, you could end up with unevenly distributed fillings.

Luckily there's a clever tortilla hack to ensure that you get a taste of each ingredient in every bite. Instead of preparing your fillings separately, adding them to a tortilla, and toasting it all together with cheese in two different rounds on the stove, you'll add the cheese and tortillas directly to the egg scramble all in the same pan.

This hack requires two tortillas to make a round quesadilla, saving you the step of folding the tortilla and flattening it with a spatula to melt the cheese. Eggs are classic binding agents, and you'll take full advantage of their adhesive capabilities as well as those of melted cheese, which will distribute and bind the quesadilla filling evenly from edge to edge. The first tortilla adheres to the eggs, the hot eggs melt the cheese, consequently sticking to the second tortilla.