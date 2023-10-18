When Making Fried Plantains, Patience Is Key To Avoid Burning

With their slightly soft, potato-like feel, it may be tempting to crank up the heat and let your plantains sizzle to crispy goodness. However, such a move will lead to a burnt, off-tasting exemplar. Instead, dial in the burner to a medium heat and keep an eye on the timer. The fruit needs only a few minutes on each side until the outside hits an appealing golden-brown color. Anything darker and the result will be too dry; anything less, and the plantains will remain hard.

The fruit rewards patience — so it's no surprise there are more time-consuming variations to frying them, too. Some of them — especially the starchier green plantains — fry best after soaking in water, which aids in retaining moisture (just remember to thoroughly dry them before letting them touch the frying oil!). For a more chip-like consistency, the fruit can also be twice-fried. By first cutting it into big chunks and frying, then smashing them and cooking once more, the result will be pieces larger in diameter without a speck of burnt texture. Simply dip into a sauce of your preference and enjoy.