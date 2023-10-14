Europe's Best Pizza Outside Of Italy Is Not Where You'd Expect It To Be

As modern-day pizza was invented in Italy (specifically in the Campania region), it's no surprise that the motherland boasts some of the best pies around. And yet, Italy isn't the only country to make pizza in 2023. According to 50 Top Pizza, an Italian organization that rounds up the best pies in Europe every year, the continent's best pizza outside of Italy is in Spain — specifically, in Barcelona.

Not only did 50 Top Pizza award Sartoria Panatieri the top pizzeria in Spain for 2023, but also the esteemed honor of the top pizza establishment in Europe for the same year. The runner-up is a shop in Copenhagen, and third place goes to a restaurant in London. In particular, 50 Top Pizza granted one dish from Sartoria Panatieri the Latteria Sorrentina Award: The establishment's roasted cherry tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil hollandaise pie, made with local organic flour and heated on a wood fire. An entire pizza will set you back just 12.90 euros. According to 50 Top Pizza, "It is a product full of personality and the pizza toppings are always balanced."