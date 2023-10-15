8 Freezer Tricks For Better Potato Dishes

Potatoes are a ubiquitous ingredient in many cultures around the world. Their popularity makes sense as they're easy to grow and affordable, while also being nutritious and versatile. One caveat to these starchy tubers is that they can take a long time to cook. Of course, it depends on the recipe, cooking method, and potato variety, but even the most inventive time-saver can't perform miracles. When you're too busy balancing work and life to put the kitchen to use, there are some fun freezer tricks for better potato dishes.

Whether transforming tater-tots into comfort food or putting a twist on traditional toast, you'll find that with the right approach, frozen potato products can be just as enjoyable as the fresh kind. What frozen potatoes lack in freshness, they make up for in speed and ease of use. The preparation is simple, there are many styles available, and cooking takes only a fraction of the time.

If that doesn't get you excited to learn what new tricks you can put up your sleeve, wait until you learn how to use the freezer to manipulate the texture and consistency of potatoes. Here are some clever ways to cook up next-level potato dishes.