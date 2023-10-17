Vinegar-Based Hot Sauce Is The Key To Balanced Flavors In Jambalaya

A classic Cajun dish, jambalaya is like a Southerner's take on Spanish paella. Shrimp, chicken, and sausage share space with heavily spiced rice and plenty of vegetables. Looking at any jambalaya recipe's ingredient list can be overwhelming, as a slew of aromatics and seasonings come together to get the full effect. But there's one humble ingredient that deserves a particularly special place in your preparation: vinegar-based hot sauce.

Tangy and spicy vinegar hot sauce is a particularly beloved table condiment in Louisiana. In fact, vinegar-based hot sauce has been a mainstay in Cajun country since the 1860s, when Edmund McIlhenny began pedaling his fermented hot sauce, Tabasco, in the state. Naturally, it became a feature of their other famous creation, jambalaya. Here, the vinegar-based hot sauce is used to help balance out the meaty richness with an acidic heat. In the same way that rich soups are balanced out with a splash of sherry vinegar or a bit of seasoned rice vinegar brings a special taste to sushi rice — vinegar hot sauce works the same wonder on jambalaya.