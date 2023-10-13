Jessie James Decker's Go-To Southern Meal To Cook And Eat - Exclusive

While she may have been born in Italy, Jessie James Decker knows Southern cooking. Out of the more than a dozen places she lived growing up, a fair number are in the South, from Louisiana and Georgia to the Gulf area and Texas. Now, Decker and her family live in Nashville. All of these Southern influences can be seen on full display in her new and second cookbook, "Just Eat," which is packed with comfort food favorites and recipes that any Southerner will recognize. (Think beignets, buttermilk biscuits, hush puppies, and succotash.)

When talking to Decker to learn more about "Just Eat" in an exclusive interview for Tasting Table, we asked her to pick her quintessential, go-to Southern meal to cook — and Decker didn't disappoint. "When I really think about the go-to Southern [meal], I think chili. I don't know if that's considered 'Southern,' but growing up in the South, we always had some version of chili," she said. "I have a lot of chili recipes. I had a lot in my last book. I'll have a lot in the next one. Chili is very important to me. It's one of my favorite things to cook and eat. It's hearty, and you can do a million different variations."