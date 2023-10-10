Molson-Coors To Debut Boozy Non-Carbonated Refreshers In 4 Fruity Flavors

Molson-Coors is expanding its already-large array of canned alcoholic beverages with a new line of fruity refreshers. The company partnered with Coca-Cola in 2022 to release boozy Simply Lemonade Spiked, and in June 2023, it announced a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, but its newest drink is an original brand of non-carbonated beverages. According to a press release, the refreshers, named Happy Thursday, are fruit-flavored beverages that — fittingly — have a refreshing taste, despite lacking bubbles.

Happy Thursday will come in strawberry, black cherry, pineapple starfruit, and mango passionfruit varieties. All four flavors, which are 4.4% alcohol by volume, will come in a 12-pack variety box; the strawberry and pineapple starfruit varieties will also come in stand-alone cans. Molson-Coors says the new line is "named in honor of the unofficial start of the weekend" and is targeting younger, legal-age drinkers with "flavor and brand authenticity."

That ethos also extends to the packaging, according to Amanda Devore, senior director for marketing innovation at Molson-Coors: "The bold and vibrant packaging is perfect for sharing on social media, and we can't wait for Happy Thursday to hit shelves." While Happy Thursday was announced in October 2023, the drinks won't be available for purchase until March 2024.